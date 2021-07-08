Demand increases for swimming pools to be filled across the Valley

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Water hauling companies across the Valley have seen a major increase in demand for people needing their swimming pools filled.

Some companies say “it’s the worst it’s ever been,” and they are having a tough time keeping up.

Pool sales have increased dramatically throughout the pandemic, and those who are getting them installed now are ready to have them filled up.

Pool companies, like Valley Pool & Spa typically recommend water hauling companies that are nearby to do the job.

“It could be Harrisonburg or Waynesboro, call that particular store, and we have folks that we work with,” Fred Coyner, store manager of the Waynesboro location, said. “The rates are a little bit based on how far, or where they have to fill up, and where the person, the new pool owner is located.”

Coyner added that prices could be affected by fuel costs as well. If diesel and gas prices are higher, prices for water delivery could be a little more this season. But it could take at least a week before the water comes.

“A lot of new construction going on, and it’s just a multitude of things that are making it where you have to wait a little but so I just ask for everyone patience and I’m sure the water haulers do as well,” Coyner said.

Local service authorities have also seen an increase in requests to fill pools. That could be potentially cheaper, but it also may take longer since you’d be filling the pool yourself.

The Augusta County Service Authority charges $6.05 per thousand for water only fill ups.

The Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook this week that they have received several calls of people asking if the fire department could fill their pool.

SDVFC says they cannot fill pools per their insurance company as they would not be able to cover the costs if something happened.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department also does not fill pools anymore due to financial costs.

