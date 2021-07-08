Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Demand increases for swimming pools to be filled across the Valley

Valley Pool & Spa in Waynesboro.
Valley Pool & Spa in Waynesboro.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Water hauling companies across the Valley have seen a major increase in demand for people needing their swimming pools filled.

Some companies say “it’s the worst it’s ever been,” and they are having a tough time keeping up.

Pool sales have increased dramatically throughout the pandemic, and those who are getting them installed now are ready to have them filled up.

Pool companies, like Valley Pool & Spa typically recommend water hauling companies that are nearby to do the job.

“It could be Harrisonburg or Waynesboro, call that particular store, and we have folks that we work with,” Fred Coyner, store manager of the Waynesboro location, said. “The rates are a little bit based on how far, or where they have to fill up, and where the person, the new pool owner is located.”

Coyner added that prices could be affected by fuel costs as well. If diesel and gas prices are higher, prices for water delivery could be a little more this season. But it could take at least a week before the water comes.

“A lot of new construction going on, and it’s just a multitude of things that are making it where you have to wait a little but so I just ask for everyone patience and I’m sure the water haulers do as well,” Coyner said.

Local service authorities have also seen an increase in requests to fill pools. That could be potentially cheaper, but it also may take longer since you’d be filling the pool yourself.

The Augusta County Service Authority charges $6.05 per thousand for water only fill ups.

The Stuarts Draft Volunteer Fire Company posted on Facebook this week that they have received several calls of people asking if the fire department could fill their pool.

SDVFC says they cannot fill pools per their insurance company as they would not be able to cover the costs if something happened.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department also does not fill pools anymore due to financial costs.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

Latest News

The Women's Initiative continues COVID-19 guidelines
The Women’s Initiative sticks to COVID-19 guidelines
Flipping through the pages of one of the pieces from the collection
University of Virginia gains a unique Mormonism collection
NOVA Aquatics head coach Norm Wright believes the athletes will do just fine without fans at...
‘It’s going to be energetic enough’: Despite no fans at Olympics, athletes prepared more than ever
Dr. Mitch Rosner with his bobblehead collection behind him
Custom bobblehead gifted to UVA Health Center doctors
The inside of the new clothing store in the Dairy Market
Quattro Tizi opens in Dairy Market