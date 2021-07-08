Custom bobblehead gifted to UVA Health Center doctors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Department of Medicine Chair Doctor Mitch Rosner is adding a new bobblehead to his collection.

UVA President Jim Ryan and Provost Liz Magill presented Rosner with a bobblehead based on his likeness.

UVA Infectious Disease Expert Doctor Costi Sifri also got one.

The bobbleheads are the university’s way of thanking Rosner and Sifri for their work during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” Rosner said. “I think both myself and Dr. Sifri, we’re really honored and it’s been a real privilege to work with such great leaders.”

Rosner says he will be keeping his figure at home. His family put it up on the mantle above the fireplace.

