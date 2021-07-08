Advertise With Us
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic is bumping up staffing for anticipated 40% growth

A dentist at the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville getting ready to see a patient.
By Tara Todd
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville is spending the summer bumping up its staffing. They’re hiring more dentists, hygienists, and assistants, to meet an anticipated 40% increase in patients.

The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic serves people across Augusta County who don’t have insurance but instead have Medicaid benefits.

“Most dental disease[s] are totally avoidable if they’re detected early, and if you follow good oral hygiene,” Augusta Regional Dental Clinic Executive Director Sophie Parson said.

But most Medicaid plans only covered extractions, not cleanings and routine consults.

“That left our patients with very few options to take care of their teeth before it was too late,” Parson stated.

Until now. Starting in July there’s a simplified and expanded Medicaid plan that covers cleanings, fillings, root canals, and crowns.

“This is a major game-changer,” Parson said.

It goes beyond dental care, they’re going for prevention.

“By allowing Medicaid enrollees to come for their cleanup, regular checkup, chat with your hygienist...we’re going to prevent so many disease[s,] pain, avoidable trips to the ER, lost school hours, lost job hours. This is tremendous.” Parson stated.

And the phones just keep ringing.

“The colleagues are on the phone constantly trying to take new patients. We’ve accepted more than 100 in the last quarter, and it’s just now intensifying,” Parson said.

Now, the clinic can do a lot more than pull teeth.

The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic is open Tuesday through Friday, and they’re taking appointments.

