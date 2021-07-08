Albemarle County approves spending of $36 million from American Rescue Plan

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Board of Supervisors decided how the county will spend roughly $36 million from the American Rescue Plan.

On Wednesday evening, supervisors voted to give about $21 million to general government, which includes efforts to support broadband and economic recovery.

$11 million will go to county schools. Just over $3 million will go to the school’s capital budget and the county’s public safety pay plan.

