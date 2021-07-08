34% of VT students fully vaccinated; deadline less than month away

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - About two-thirds of Virginia Tech students still have summer work to complete.

Data released Thursday show only 34% of students enrolled for the upcoming school year have submitted proof of vaccination against COVID.

“We need to get to 100%, either vaccination cards for our students, or submission for a request for a religious exemption or a medical exemption,” said Mark Owczarski, Virginia Tech’s Associate Vice President for University Relations.

According to Owczarski, the online submission process is simple.

“You take a picture of it, you just upload the JPEG into the system, and you’re done. It takes about a minute,” he said.

The university hopes many more students have already begun getting their vaccines – or are even fully protected – but have not yet submitted proof.

“The idea is, by August 6, if we’re all vaccinated, we can go full steam ahead with the fall semester,” said Owczarski.

Depending on which vaccine students prefer, it’s really crunch time to get shots in arms.

“If you’re seeking a two-dose vaccine, you’re pretty much at the time where you’ve got to have the first one by now,” said Owczarski.

In fact, the Virginia Tech vaccination dashboard says July 8 was the final day to get the first Moderna dose to meet the school’s timetable.

Students getting Pfizer have one more week to get their first shot.

The university has not announced a backup plan for if it does not hit its deadline.

To upload your vaccination card, click here. To view the latest dashboard data, click here.

