Wegmans raising money for BRAFB

By Isabel Cleary
Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wegmans in Charlottesville is holding its yearly Fill the Bus Campaign to raise money for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“Our goal is to help contribute as much as possible. We know the food banks are really busy during the summertime since the kids are out of school,” Wegmans Service Manager Mike McCarthy said.

Donations are made at the register, and range from $3 to $10.

“It is part of the Wegmans philosophy to help create healthier, better neighborhoods through food and community engagement. And also, Robert Wegman, his philosophy was never think about yourself and always help others” McCarthy said.

Because of COVID-19, the store is not accepting food donations this year.

The campaign runs now through July 11.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

