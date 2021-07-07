Advertise With Us
Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park hosts concert series for summer

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - There are a lot of activities going on across the Shenandoah Valley this summer. The Queen City is hosting a summer concert series with every genre from gospel to bluegrass.

“Last year was depressing we did not have any activities at the bandstand. The activities that were there later in the summer were not to normal capacity,” Director of Staunton Parks and Recreation Chris Tuttle said.

Summer Bandstand Events:

  • Monday - Stonewall Brigade Band
  • Tuesday - Praise in the Park
  • Wednesday - Bluegrass
  • Thursday - Jazz in the Park
  • Friday - Family Night Flix & Music (July 9 & 23)

“It’s just kind of the focal point of the park during the summertime. Basically, you have five nights of free entertainment, quality entertainment,” Tuttle said. “I encourage everyone whether you live in Staunton or surrounding areas come visit us this summer, come to the bandstand.”

You can find a link to the acts and performances by clicking here.

