STAB lacrosse star flips for UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of St. Anne’s-Belfield’s lacrosse stars is flipping his commitment and opting to stay in his hometown to play for the University of Virginia.

Rising senior and STAB offensive weapon Tim Myers will play for the reigning national champions at UVA, following in the footsteps of other STAB legends, like Connor Shellenberger.

“It’s gonna be hard to live up to what he’s done, but I’m excited to try,” Myers said.

Myers was originally committed to play at the Naval Academy, but when UVA called, he said it was an offer he could not refuse.

“It’s a blessing, I have always wanted to be able to compete for a national championship, and what better way to do it than in your hometown,” he said. “It’s a dream come true honestly.”

Myers says he grew up watching games at Klockner Stadium. Both of his parents were student-athletes at UVA. He is the son of UVA Women’s Lacrosse Coach Julie Myers, who has been around for 26 season. His sister Kelsey plays lacrosse at Stanford.

“I love Charlottesville,” he said. “I love everyone I’ve talked to, everyone has been super supportive of it and super understanding, and I just I can’t wait to be UVA.”

He credits STAB Lacrosse Coach Bo Perriello for helping him along the way.

“Coach Perriello has really been by my side and whenever I need anything,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.