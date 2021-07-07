Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

STAB lacrosse star flips for UVA

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of St. Anne’s-Belfield’s lacrosse stars is flipping his commitment and opting to stay in his hometown to play for the University of Virginia.

Rising senior and STAB offensive weapon Tim Myers will play for the reigning national champions at UVA, following in the footsteps of other STAB legends, like Connor Shellenberger.

“It’s gonna be hard to live up to what he’s done, but I’m excited to try,” Myers said.

Myers was originally committed to play at the Naval Academy, but when UVA called, he said it was an offer he could not refuse.

“It’s a blessing, I have always wanted to be able to compete for a national championship, and what better way to do it than in your hometown,” he said. “It’s a dream come true honestly.”

Myers says he grew up watching games at Klockner Stadium. Both of his parents were student-athletes at UVA. He is the son of UVA Women’s Lacrosse Coach Julie Myers, who has been around for 26 season. His sister Kelsey plays lacrosse at Stanford.

“I love Charlottesville,” he said. “I love everyone I’ve talked to, everyone has been super supportive of it and super understanding, and I just I can’t wait to be UVA.”

He credits STAB Lacrosse Coach Bo Perriello for helping him along the way.

“Coach Perriello has really been by my side and whenever I need anything,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy

Latest News

Local health professionals are trying to continue vaccine distribution through Delta Variant...
Local health professionals reevaluate vaccine distribution
STAB senior Tim Myers
STAB lacrosse star flips for UVA
Albemarle County Office Building
Albemarle Co. recognizing the lynching of John Henry James
Gold medal synchro swimmer, Alex Elhart
Charlottesville Junior Olympic synchronize swimmer wins gold