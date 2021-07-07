Advertise With Us
Senior Alert issued for missing Norfolk man

Pacific Romeo
Pacific Romeo(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for a missing Norfolk man.

Norfolk Police are looking for Pacific Romeo, who is a white man, 85 years old, 5′8″ and 135 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be wearing a pink and white striped short-sleeve shirt and khaki pants, and driving a red 2011 Nissan Sentra with Virginia license plate number JKU7584.

Police say he suffers from a “cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Norfolk Police at 757-441-5610.

