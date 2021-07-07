Senior Alert issued for missing Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for a missing Norfolk man.

Norfolk Police are looking for Pacific Romeo, who is a white man, 85 years old, 5′8″ and 135 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be wearing a pink and white striped short-sleeve shirt and khaki pants, and driving a red 2011 Nissan Sentra with Virginia license plate number JKU7584.

Police say he suffers from a “cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Norfolk Police at 757-441-5610.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE NORFOLK POLICE DEPARTMENT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/1aeO1PaYZO — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.