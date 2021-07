SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scottsville is joining Virginia’s urban archery program this September. This will provide a longer hunting season for archery only.

The program is in place to control the deer population in cities and towns.

If you’re interested in taking part, call Scottsville Town Hall at (434) 286-9267 to make sure your land is included.

Bow hunters! This September, Scottsville joins 54 other localities in Virginia's urban archery program. It provides a longer hunting season for archery only: no firearms in town. If you're interested, contact the town office or police to confirm that your parcel is safe. — Town of Scottsville (@ScottsvilleTown) July 7, 2021

