Rhoback creates NIL program for student-athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Name, image, and likeness has been the talk of both businesses and college athletes as of late. Now Rhoback, a clothing company headquartered in Albemarle County, is setting up its own program aimed at partnering with college athletes.

“The NCAA made these changes on July 1,” Matt Loftus, a co-founder of Rhoback, said. “That day we received hundreds of messages from college athletes across the country. We had to start a program. ‘Rhoback U’ was our answer.”

College athletes are now able to make money from their name, image, and likeness. Meaning student-athletes can partner with businesses.

“We want to offer them actual cash payments for sharing Roback and finding new customers, so it’s a really mutually beneficial relationship and we would be honored to have the help of these athletes,” Loftus said.

The pool of applicants is nearly 1,000 athletes from all corners of the country, including the University of Virginia.

“We’ve seen just about everything so far, from big time SEC football down to sports that you may not even realize are college sports from schools you may have never even heard of,” Will Lawler, Rhoback’s athlete and media relations coordinator, said.

Lawler’s background as a college athlete is helping foster the new relationship between Rhoback and student athletes.

“Knowing first hand how much work these athletes put into their sport and to their craft and to be able to reward them for that, I think it was only a matter of time and glad that it’s finally here,” he said.

Rhoback says its initial pool of people accepted into the program will like be around 500.

“We believe they can truly grow the brands across their networks, from their friends on campus to their families,” Loftus said. “We see it as a big opportunity for Rhoback to grow and truly partner with these athletes, while rewarding them with cash payments.”

