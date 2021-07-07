Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Reports: 3 officers shot and wounded outside Chicago police station

Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station...
Three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station Wednesday, according to reports.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Media reports say three law enforcement officers were shot and wounded outside a Chicago police station.

The shooting was reported about 6 a.m. Wednesday near the 22nd District station in the Morgan Park neighborhood on city’s Far South Side.

Reports from the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times cited information from fire officials, and the injuries to the officers were reportedly not considered life-threatening.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release information about the shooting, but said a news conference was planned.

No arrests have been reported.

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy

Latest News

ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a...
ESPN pulls Rachel Nichols from NBA Finals after audio comments released
FILE - Jessica Springsteen on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations...
Bruce Springsteen’s daughter makes Olympic equestrian team
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
Jewish Foundation for the Righteous website
Albemarle Co. teacher is educating students about the Holocaust through a fellowship