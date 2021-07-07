Advertise With Us
The Memorial Man of Barboursville goes the extra mile to correct shipping mistake

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Barboursville man set out to make one family’s day after a shipping mistake. John Howard, or The Memorial Man, helps families with discount headstones, monuments and memorials.

Howard received a memorial that was meant to go to a family in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He decided to make the 16 hour drive out to Green Bay with his son to fulfill the order himself.

Despite the traffic in Chicago, he says the drive was worth it.

“I never lose sight of what my mission is and that’s just helping families in their deepest time of need,” Howard said. “Whenever I get the opportunity to take an extra step towards helping that family, it’s hard to put into words, it’s surreal.”

Howard says going forward he hopes to help more families to this capacity.

