Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Local band ‘Back Alley II’ reunites after 35 years

Back Alley first formed back in the 1970′s.
Back Alley first formed back in the 1970′s.(Back Alley)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local band has gotten the chance to play together again for the first time in 35 years.

Back Alley II formed in the 1970s.

Sunday, they reunited and played at RockHouse Marina at Claytor Lake in front of a packed house.

It was the first time they’d played together since 1986.

They say they hope to be able to perform more concerts now that Virginia is emerging from the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy

Latest News

Albemarle County Office Building
Albemarle Co. recognizing the lynching of John Henry James
Gold medal synchro swimmer, Alex Elhart
Charlottesville Junior Olympic synchronize swimmer wins gold
"Stonewall" Jackson statue (FILE)
Charlottesville approves funds to cover, remove 3 statues
During Operation Dry Water, Conservation Police Officers with the Virginia Department of...
Operation Dry Water: 5 people arrested, 120 boating safety citations issued over holiday weekend in Va.
This is the 12th anniversary of the Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award.
Allen & Allen announces 2021 Hometown Heroes