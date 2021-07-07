Local band ‘Back Alley II’ reunites after 35 years

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local band has gotten the chance to play together again for the first time in 35 years.

Back Alley II formed in the 1970s.

Sunday, they reunited and played at RockHouse Marina at Claytor Lake in front of a packed house.

It was the first time they’d played together since 1986.

They say they hope to be able to perform more concerts now that Virginia is emerging from the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.