ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An opening date is set for Albemarle County’s newest grocery store.

Lidl plans on holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony around 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. Gift cards will be given out to the first 100 customers.

The grocery store is located in 29th Place Court.

This is Lidl’s 33rd store in Virginia.

