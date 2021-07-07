Hot Wok celebrates successful opening

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A favorite Staunton restaurant has completed the next chapter in their underdog story.

Hot Wok opened in the Staunton Mall in 2020. After being open for three days, they were given a notice to vacate when the mall changed ownership. They had just a few weeks to leave.

The Chinese buffet opened their doors on Richmond Avenue June 30. Manager James Loganeff says reception has been great. In fact, employees like it better where they are now.

“It’s probably for the best that we closed down in the previous location. I feel like moving beside Martin’s has made it for better business,” said Loganeff.

He says there’s more traffic on Richmond Ave. than in the mall, so he’s glad to have moved.

Hot Wok is located at 1015D Richmond Ave. in Staunton.

