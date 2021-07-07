Advertise With Us
FBI: Militia-style group surveilled Capitol weeks after riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. A Virginia man charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol told an undercover FBI agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated "surveillance efforts" on the same building more than a month after the riot, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday, July 6. The filing, which accompanied a criminal complaint against Fi Duong, doesn't specify why he and an associate wanted to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The FBI says a Virginia man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol told an undercover agent that he belonged to a militia-style group and coordinated surveillance efforts on the same building more than a month after the riot.

A court filing unsealed on Tuesday doesn’t specify a possible motive for Fi Duong and an associate to surveil the Capitol for weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. But it says an undercover agent attended meetings of Duong’s group and that investigators intercepted communications about post-riot surveillance work.

Duong isn’t charged with plotting any violence.

Prosecutors didn’t seek his pretrial detention after he was arrested on Friday. His attorney declined comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

