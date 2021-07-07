Dog shot inside fenced yard, Richmond animal control searches for shooter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Members of Richmond Animal Care and Control and local law enforcement are searching for people responsible for the shooting of a dog inside his fenced yard.

According to a Facebook post from RACC, Luca the dog was shot and killed inside his fenced yard at the 100 block of East 33rd Street. The post says the incident, which appears to be a drive-by shooting, happened at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Can you help us find the person(s) responsible for killing this dog? 😡 On 7/5 at 12:30pm at the 100 block E 33rd Street... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Witnesses in the area described seeing a gold Nissan Altima missing the driver’s side rear hubcap. The post states a light-skinned Black male passenger was the shooter in the incident.

Under current law, coined the “Tommie’s Law,” animal cruelty is a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers, 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.