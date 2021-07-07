Two dead after crash in Augusta County

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Two people were killed following a crash on Wednesday morning in Augusta County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened just before 9:00 a.m. and involved two-vehicles along the 3300 block of Point Lookout Road.

The agency said an infant was flown to UVA Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

BREAKING: State Police confirm two people are dead from this morning’s crash in Augusta County. An infant was flown to UVA Medical for life-threatening injuries. State police are still investigating. Tonight on @WHSVnews I spoke with the man who pulled the baby out of the car. pic.twitter.com/UCAl5ZYHvf — John Hood (@WHSV_John) July 7, 2021

The crash scene is near Grottoes at Eastside Highway and Point Lookout Rd. As of Wednesday afternoon, both sides of Rt. 340 are shut down.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Part of 340 still closed down this morning after a crash involving several vehicles right before Point Lookout Rd. Gathering more information from State Police. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/wTG4BNECwn — John Hood (@WHSV_John) July 7, 2021

