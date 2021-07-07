Advertise With Us
Two dead after crash in Augusta County

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Two people were killed following a crash on Wednesday morning in Augusta County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened just before 9:00 a.m. and involved two-vehicles along the 3300 block of Point Lookout Road.

The agency said an infant was flown to UVA Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

The crash scene is near Grottoes at Eastside Highway and Point Lookout Rd. As of Wednesday afternoon, both sides of Rt. 340 are shut down.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

