Charlottesville’s Salvation Army hoping to fill staff vacancies, recruit volunteers as demand continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Salvation Army has been working tirelessly to keep the homeless members of our community safe and fed during the pandemic. Those efforts aren’t stopping yet, but they are joining many others in their calls for extra sets of helping hands.

The kitchen at the Salvation Army has been the spot where about 1,500 meals a week have been served, even when meals were only served to-go because of the pandemic. Now, dining is back indoors and it even looks a bit different -- there are now round tables and flowers.

“It just brings more of a home atmosphere,” said Major Walter Strong, the core officer at the Salvation Army.

Strong says the demand for fresh meals hasn’t dropped off much.

“The COVID virus didn’t change the day-to-day parameters for the homeless, for those who are already down and out, that didn’t change,” he said. “And that doesn’t change because COVID is ending.”

The Salvation Army is still providing three meals a day, but there are some changes.

“We are, like everybody else is, finding it very difficult to find people to want to work. We are real short-staffed in our shelter,” he said.

That’s forcing the Salvation Army to close between breakfast and 4 p.m. this week. Not only are they looking for staff, but they’re hoping volunteers come back -- especially to the kitchen.

“We’re trying to recruit our churches back,” Strong said. “Our soup kitchen primarily was done especially dinner was done by volunteers -- churches, groups, individuals.”

Some of the volunteers are already back, but the Salvation Army hopes the community can rally around those it serves, especially as they work to get back on their feet.

“A lot of our residents are working, but it’s still an ongoing process, from finding work and getting the money to be able to afford apartments and housing in the Charlottesville area,” Strong said.

Major Strong made sure to thank all the volunteers, including the churches, for letting the Salvation Army “be their hands and feet” during the pandemic when in-person volunteering wasn’t possible.

