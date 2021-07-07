Charlottesville Junior Olympic synchronize swimmer wins gold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A swimmer with the Charlottesville Swans is coming back from the Junior Olympics with a gold medal.

Twelve-year-old Alex Elhart is the first ever male 12&U soloist at the USA Artistic Swimming Junior Olympics, and the first ever male to win in this category. His routine was set to his favorite band, The Score, which his family helped him to choreograph.

“I just walked out and was pretty nervous, but as soon as I dove into the water adrenaline kicked in and I was a different person almost,” Alex said. “The routine was 2 minutes, but as soon as you get into the water it all just goes by in a blur honestly.”

Alex’s mom, who is also his coach, says there were a lot of tears shed when he won the gold in Colorado Springs.

“I did not actually expect to win gold because one of the other competitors, Xavier, actually had a higher score in his routine than me. But my figure score was higher than his and I beat him in that regard,” Alex said.

He’s hoping to work on his flexibility before the next competition.

