Allen & Allen announces 2021 Hometown Heroes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Personal injury law firm Allen & Allen announced its 2021 winners of the Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award.

The award celebrates local acts of heroism through communities in Richmond, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg.

“Each year, our firm looks forward to connecting with the Hometown Heroes Award winners. These men and women are making tangible impacts across their communities, and we appreciate their efforts,” said Edward Allen, President of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen. “At Allen & Allen, we are committed to protecting the injured and carrying out our work in service to others, and it’s clear that each of these selections truly embody those values.”

Community leaders, foster parents, disability advocates, small business owners, teachers, police officers and firefighters have all been previous winners of the award. Allen & Allen has honored more than 450 Virginians since the award was created.

This year’s Hometown Hero awards were given to:

Cristina Ramirez – Richmond

Diann Dickenson – Richmond

Elvira De La Cruz – Richmond

James Burrell – Richmond

James Harris – Richmond

Josh Green – Richmond

Michael Robinson – Richmond

Nancy Ross – Richmond

Rob Reid – Richmond

Ronald Gerber – Richmond

Sally Sylvester – Richmond

Steve Martin – Richmond

Teresa Lopez – Richmond

Allie Hill – Charlottesville

Margaret Thacker – Charlottesville

Marian Dixon – Charlottesville

Morgan Astrin – Charlottesville

Art Blankenship – Fredericksburg

Chuck Eley – Fredericksburg

Shreyaa & Esha Venkat – Fredericksburg

Awardee Cristina Ramirez said the honor is bigger than her. She is a Branch Manager for the Henrico County Public Library and works to provide resources to underserved communities.

“I also think it is a great opportunity to really plug some of the organizations I am passionate about and are doing great work in the community,” she said. “The Hometown Heroes Award gives me a platform to keep promoting that and keeps saying we all need to think about the services we provide, not just to Latinos but all of our different community members.”

Ramirez serves on several boards, volunteering her time and focusing on creating connections and offering resources to the Latino community.

“That’s really what I want, Latino kids to feel like, ‘I am going to have a bright future here,’” Ramirez said. “Latinos are here, we are part of the fabric of the community. We contribute a lot. The more voices we see represented in these organizations, the more we can help each other out.”

Ramirez is a part of the Asian & Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia, the Richmond Region LULAC Council 4614, the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, and a board member of the Science Museum of Virginia.

“A Hometown Hero is really somebody who gives back to their community. Oftentimes, they don’t see themselves as a hero, they are nominated by their community for the great work they are doing,” said Allen and Allen attorney, Amy Whitelaw. “We really look to honor folks who embody the core values of the firm: Service, care compassion, community and family. We have honored 470 heroes over the course of the program.”

As a way to honor the heroes, Allen & Allen will host them for a reception and on-field celebration during a Richmond Flying Squirrels game on Friday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the award, now in its twelfth year, visit this link.

