Albemarle Co. recognizing the lynching of John Henry James

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is recognizing the lynching of John Henry James.

James was shot dozens of times and his body was left hanging on July 12, 1898.

The county will be remembering the tragic 123rd anniversary of his death on Monday, July 12, as John Henry James Day.

“We need to dedicate ourselves to ensuring that we do not allow things like this to happen again. That can only happen, as was mentioned, if we accept, acknowledge what has taken place, and then make our pledge to not allow it to reoccur,” Supervisor Donna Price said.

This dedication is part of Albemarle County’s commitment to its community remembrance project to share stories that have traditionally been left out.

