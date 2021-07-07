Advertise With Us
511 rolls out location information for electric vehicle charging stations

Arizona ranks relatively high among states when it comes to the rate of electric vehicle...
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Wednesday the availability of a new feature on the 511 Virginia website and mobile app that helps drivers locate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.(U.S. Department of Energy)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Wednesday the availability of a new feature on the 511 Virginia website and mobile app that helps drivers locate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

“Since 2002, VDOT has provided a robust and innovative traveler information resource for the Commonwealth through the 511 Virginia program,” said VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg. “These upgrades are in keeping with current technology and the needs of the motoring public.”

The new EV charging station feature will assist drivers in locating a station to charge their electric vehicles when traveling in Virginia by enabling the “EV Charging Stations” layer within the mobile or web app, according to the release. Within this layer, the user will be able to filter the charging stations by the type of EV connector and charger type so locations relevant to the user are displayed on the map.

VDOT says motorists will have access to information for each station, including the station name, street address, phone number, EV connector types and EV charging network name. The location data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center.

