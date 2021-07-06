Volunteers readying to clean Rivanna River on Clean Stream Tuesdays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Conservation Alliance and the Rivanna River Company (RRC) are working together to bring an environmentally-friendly activity to people in the area.

Clean Streams Tuesdays is kicking off at the Rivanna River. Volunteers will soon be paddling and helping the environment.

“It’s a great way to enjoy nature and also contribute to a healthier, happier, river culture,” volunteer Paige Ryan said.

People are gearing up with life jackets, kayaks, paddles, and trash bags. They’ll be leaving their cars at Riverview Park to take a 20 minute stroll up to RRC.

“We pop in the river here and it’s a nice easy stretch. It’s about 2 hours a mile and a half, and pick up trash along the way,” Clean Stream Tuesdays Founder Mariah Burgess said.

Volunteers say it’s easy to miss trash on the river because to much of it sinks to the bottom.

“Our volunteers really get into the weeds out there and find it all,” Burgess said.

Fritz Hudson and Donna Shaunesey are long-time volunteers of the Rivanna Conservation Alliance.

They found a bicycles and shopping cart hidden beneath the water’s surface.

Fritz Hudson and Donna Shaunesey (WVIR)

Clean Streams Tuesdays is set to start July 6, and go through August. People who want to join in are invited, and equipment is available to rent for those who don’t have their own.

