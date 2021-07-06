Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Volunteers readying to clean Rivanna River on Clean Stream Tuesdays

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Conservation Alliance and the Rivanna River Company (RRC) are working together to bring an environmentally-friendly activity to people in the area.

Clean Streams Tuesdays is kicking off at the Rivanna River. Volunteers will soon be paddling and helping the environment.

“It’s a great way to enjoy nature and also contribute to a healthier, happier, river culture,” volunteer Paige Ryan said.

People are gearing up with life jackets, kayaks, paddles, and trash bags. They’ll be leaving their cars at Riverview Park to take a 20 minute stroll up to RRC.

“We pop in the river here and it’s a nice easy stretch. It’s about 2 hours a mile and a half, and pick up trash along the way,” Clean Stream Tuesdays Founder Mariah Burgess said.

Volunteers say it’s easy to miss trash on the river because to much of it sinks to the bottom.

“Our volunteers really get into the weeds out there and find it all,” Burgess said.

Fritz Hudson and Donna Shaunesey are long-time volunteers of the Rivanna Conservation Alliance.

They found a bicycles and shopping cart hidden beneath the water’s surface.

Fritz Hudson and Donna Shaunesey
Fritz Hudson and Donna Shaunesey(WVIR)

Clean Streams Tuesdays is set to start July 6, and go through August. People who want to join in are invited, and equipment is available to rent for those who don’t have their own.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy

Latest News

Charlottesville Free Clinic
Dairy Market donating to Charlottesville Free Clinic
If you are one of the many Bodos Bagels fans in the Charlottesville area, you will not be able...
Bodos Bagels ends drive-thru service, reopens for take-out only
Families gather at Fry Spring Beach Club on July 5
Charlottesville families spend the holiday outdoors
The intersection at Emmet street and Ivy road
Portion of Emmet Street near Ivy Road to close starting Wednesday