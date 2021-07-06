Sierra Club celebrating Del. Sally Hudson’s commitment to the environment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Creating a greener Charlottesville has been on 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson’s mind during the General Assembly.

The Piedmont Group of the Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club held an event on the Downtown Mall Tuesday, July 6, to recognize Hudson for her environmental work.

“She’s got 100% environmental voting record in the General Assembly, and has done amazing things and brought a lot of care and thought and intelligence and compassion to the work that she does,” Piedmont Group of the Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club Chair Donna Shaunesey said.

“I think there’s nothing more important than taking care of the climate that we call home. It’s the foundation of everything else that we do,” Del. Hudson said.

Hudson championed House Bill 1984, which related to electricity production in the commonwealth. That bill failed, but her work does not end there.

“We’ve taken leaps and bounds in Virginia in the last two years, and we’re just getting started. We really need to double down on our clean energy investments, especially in our public transit sector to make sure that we are going to have cleaner transit for everybody,” Hudson said.

Hudson says we need to make sure everyone has accessible transportation at all times.

“We know that housing and transit have to be a core part of our climate strategy,” the delegate said. “When you think about making our community denser and more walkable, that’s not just good for affordability, it’s also good for the climate.”

Hudson says her goal for this district is to also provide frequent, reliable buses so people don’t have to worry about getting stuck.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.