Sentara updates visitor policy

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County (FILE)
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara is updating its visitor policy for its hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Effective Tuesday, July 6:

  • All visitors, including those who are under the age of 12, are allowed to visit at this time.
  • COVID-19 confirmed patients (who are not end-of-life patients) or patients awaiting COVID-19 test results continue to have no visitors, regardless of hospital location.
  • COVID-19 patients who are at end-of-life and are undergoing any Aerosol Generating Procedure - such as being intubated, on a ventilator, or on high flow oxygen - can have one visitor outside of the room behind a glass window with a mask on. One visitor can be in the room, but they must be in full personal protective equipment (PPE).

Sentara says visitors are still required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines regardless of vaccination status, and will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering.

