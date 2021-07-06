Sentara updates visitor policy
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara is updating its visitor policy for its hospitals and outpatient facilities.
Effective Tuesday, July 6:
- All visitors, including those who are under the age of 12, are allowed to visit at this time.
- COVID-19 confirmed patients (who are not end-of-life patients) or patients awaiting COVID-19 test results continue to have no visitors, regardless of hospital location.
- COVID-19 patients who are at end-of-life and are undergoing any Aerosol Generating Procedure - such as being intubated, on a ventilator, or on high flow oxygen - can have one visitor outside of the room behind a glass window with a mask on. One visitor can be in the room, but they must be in full personal protective equipment (PPE).
Sentara says visitors are still required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines regardless of vaccination status, and will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.