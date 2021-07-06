Sentara updates visitor policy

All visitors, including those who are under the age of 12, are allowed to visit at this time.

COVID-19 patients who are at end-of-life and are undergoing any Aerosol Generating Procedure - such as being intubated, on a ventilator, or on high flow oxygen - can have one visitor outside of the room behind a glass window with a mask on. One visitor can be in the room, but they must be in full personal protective equipment (PPE).