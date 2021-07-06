Advertise With Us
Presentation to lawmakers: VEC only responding to ‘small portion’ of calls

On Thursday the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment...
On Thursday the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment benefit program(WWBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Workers at the beleaguered Virginia Employment Commission are still responding to only a “small portion” of calls for help related to unemployment benefits. That’s according to a presentation state lawmakers got Tuesday.

The state’s legislative watchdog agency is in the process of reviewing the employment commission, which has faced strenuous criticism over its performance amid the pandemic.

The brief presentation in Richmond also raised concerns about staffing turnover, a technology modernization project, and whether real progress was being made in working through a backlog of claims requiring adjudication.

An employment commission spokesperson declined comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

