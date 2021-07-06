Local leaders look forward to better broadband access

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic highlighted how much some rural areas struggle with getting high-speed internet.

Broadband companies don’t prioritize low population areas.

Augusta County town leaders are asking community members to complete a survey regarding their internet connection, so they can better identify what parts of the county don’t have access.

20th District Delegate John Avoli (R-VA) said rural areas are the last to get high-speed internet access because of cost.

“In some of these rural areas where you have maybe one household every maybe half a mile or mile away, it’s difficult to extend, cost-wise, this type of service,” said Avoli.

Even though it’s hard, Avoli says it’s necessary. “Broadband is at a point right now where it’s no longer a nicety.”

Expanding access won’t be fast or easy. Avoli says he hopes the Virginia General Assembly will prioritize broadband expansion.

“I’m hoping to have that as a goal, and I’m hoping the general assembly will adopt that as a goal to extend broadband throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Avoli isn’t the only one hopeful for a brighter future for broadband.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said in a statement, “There are still too many households in Virginia that lack broadband. It’s for this reason I have been leading bipartisan negotiations on an infrastructure plan that provides robust funding to build out critical broadband infrastructure.”

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) agrees. “As I work in the Senate on a bipartisan bill to fund much-needed infrastructure projects for our nation, I know that funding for broadband is critical to our pandemic relief efforts and long-term economic stability,” Senator Kaine said in a statement to WHSV.

Avoli says the state has already allocated some money toward broadband expansion. On top of that, the group will have to decide what to do with $4.5 billion in COVID relief funds.

“I would hope some of that money can be diverted and put into additional monies that we’ve already allocated to broadband expansion in the commonwealth,” Avoli said.

Augusta County’s 2019 broadband survey helped secure additional funding. To access the survey, visit the county’s website.

