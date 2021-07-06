Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Local fire departments see several firework-related calls over the holiday weekend

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said from Saturday evening to Monday morning the city ran 22 complaints for fireworks, even though fireworks are illegal in the city.
File photo of fireworks (WHSV)
File photo of fireworks (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the holiday weekend, local fire departments were busy responding to firework-related calls.

Fireworks are illegal in the city of Harrisonburg, but Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said from Saturday evening to Monday morning the city ran 22 complaints for fireworks, which he says is consistent with past years.

Tobia said they have fire marshals on duty during the holiday weekend to handle complaints who are also sworn law enforcement officers, so they can issue violation notices and even summonses if need be, but he said the department really strives to emphasize education.

“July 4th is such a joyous time of year. It is natural for people to want to celebrate but the key thing that we’ve always said is we want them to do it safely,” Tobia said. “No one ever thinks about the potential consequences. Unfortunately, once you light that firework, there is no way to control it. It is an explosion.”

He said there were no fires over the weekend due to fireworks.

In Rockingham County, fire officials say they had two small grass or lawn fires and 16 fireworks complaints. They say this is also comparable to last year.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy

Latest News

(FILE)
Marijuana possession legal in Virginia, but still nowhere to purchase it
(FILE)
VDH: 681,326 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,434 deaths
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body found of final missing person in Dan River tubing accident
Charlottesville Free Clinic
Dairy Market donating to Charlottesville Free Clinic