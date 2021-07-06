Local fire departments see several firework-related calls over the holiday weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the holiday weekend, local fire departments were busy responding to firework-related calls.

Fireworks are illegal in the city of Harrisonburg, but Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said from Saturday evening to Monday morning the city ran 22 complaints for fireworks, which he says is consistent with past years.

Tobia said they have fire marshals on duty during the holiday weekend to handle complaints who are also sworn law enforcement officers, so they can issue violation notices and even summonses if need be, but he said the department really strives to emphasize education.

“July 4th is such a joyous time of year. It is natural for people to want to celebrate but the key thing that we’ve always said is we want them to do it safely,” Tobia said. “No one ever thinks about the potential consequences. Unfortunately, once you light that firework, there is no way to control it. It is an explosion.”

He said there were no fires over the weekend due to fireworks.

In Rockingham County, fire officials say they had two small grass or lawn fires and 16 fireworks complaints. They say this is also comparable to last year.

