Kindness Café celebrating anniversary with free coffee

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Kindness Café + Play has been providing job opportunities to adults with disabilities for a year now.

The café is celebrating its anniversary in July by giving away birthday gifts to customers every day this month.

“It doesn’t matter if your birthday is in May, or December, or October, any month, you have a opportunity to celebrate your birthday with us,” founder Katie Kishore said.

If you come in on the date of your birthday, you can get a free coffee or espresso drink.

Kishore says the the strength of Kindness Café is the relationships they that have and continue to make, and they want to keep giving back.

“Our staff loves to have a great time, so we just started brainstorming and like, what kind of things can we do to celebrate our staff in our organization? We also celebrate all the customers and community that’s provided to us,” Kishore said.

Kindness Café opened in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Like many, Kishore and her staff were craving socialization.

“They were even more isolated, and they wanted to get back to work and they wanted to be a part of something,” she said. “So we just decided, ‘let’s try it. Be creative!’”

The café has changed a little in the past year. They used to only have to-go options, but started offering indoor service in May.

“It’s a different feeling now, right, because you have customers coming inside,” Kishore said. “Feels more like a community than a takeout operation.”

Kindness Café + Play plans to officially celebrate its birthday with a party on July 24. It will be held at the café inside the Brooks Family YMCA, which is at 151 McIntire Park Drive.

