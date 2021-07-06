Advertise With Us
Harry F. Byrd statue being removed from Capitol Square

Harry F. Byrd
Harry F. Byrd(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services will remove the statue of Harry F. Byrd from Capitol Square on Wednesday.

This comes after the General Assembly passed legislation for the removal. It will then be stored until legislators can figure out what to do with it.

The 10-foot bronze statue will be removed between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

The statue will be taken somewhere off-site for storage.

Byrd was a Virginia governor and senator and ran the state’s most powerful political machine for decades. He was considered the architect of “massive resistance” to public school integration.

Due to safety reasons, Capitol Square will be closed during the removal.

