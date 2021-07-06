Greer Elementary School kicks off summer school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Summer school is underway in Albemarle County.

The county and Book Baskets are partnering to further the goal of learning to read, and reading to learn.

Hand sanitizer, masks, and distancing are some of the changes summer students can expect at Greer Elementary School. However, there is something else waiting for students; new books.

“The ability to give kids an opportunity to learn how to read is so fundamental for us,” Principal Steve Saunders said.

Tuesday, July 6, Book Baskets dropped off 180 books for students to take home.

“We’re excited to receive one-book-per kid they can take home and have it as their own,” the principal said.

Book Baskets has brought books to schools before, but this is its largest single distribution with almost 5,200 books delivered to the county.

“It’s that one right book that can make all the difference in a child’s life,” Debbie Cox with Book Baskets said. “Even if the child was a non-reader, just to have that intimate relationship, one-on-one with an adult that books are very bonding, universal means of learning.”

Students will begin receiving books Wednesday during summer school.

