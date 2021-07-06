Advertise With Us
Experts weigh in on being “bear aware” after Stuarts Draft woman sees bear in backyard

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Stuarts Draft woman got quite a surprise as she sat on her porch Monday morning.

She heard a crash, looked out toward her bird feeders and expected to see a deer.

Lorraine Cormier catches a bear stealing her bird food earlier this week. (WHSV)
Lorraine Cormier catches a bear stealing her bird food earlier this week. (WHSV)(WHSV)

“To my surprise, it was a black bear,” said Lorraine Cormier.

She started snapping photos, but then the bear started snacking on her bird food.

Vice President of the Wildlife Center of Virginia Amanda Nicholson says when it’s so hot out, bears want quick, easy meals. It’s normal, she adds, to see bears in the valley, even in neighborhoods.

“Bears, increasingly, are wondering into small towns and even some bigger cities,” said Nicholson.

However, if bears are visiting regularly, she had some advice.

“Make some noise, grab some pots and pans and bang them together,” Nicholson said. “Make it a less friendly environment for the bear.”

Bears often visit property for food. They’ll take advantage of loose trash, open pet food and bird seed.

“Fundamentally, they don’t want to expend a lot of energy to find their food,” Nicholson added. “They’re kind of like humans in that regard.”

Cormier got in touch with wildlife experts and said she took her bird feeder down.

“We hope he was just passing through,” Cormier said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

