Eagles football player, Richmond native hosting free football camps

Anthony Harris, Jalen Elliott and CJ Reavis
Anthony Harris, Jalen Elliott and CJ Reavis(RSR Marketing)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Philadelphia Eagles safety and Richmond native, Anthony Harris, will host two free football camps in the Richmond area on Friday.

On July 9, Harris will be at River City Middle School in Richmond from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There he will leader campers in skills and drills. Lunch and NFL gifts will be provided.

“I’m excited to be able to give back to my community, and make an impact with some of my fellow athletes from the area, said Harris. “It’s been a tough year for our youth but I’m looking forward to hitting the field with them!”

Harris will host a second camp later in the day at L.C.Bird High School in Chesterfield.

The “Work Hard, Play Hard” will be from 4-7 p.m.

The Chesterfield camp will also feature appearances by Jalen Elliott, safety for the Detroit Lions and NFL free agent CJ Reavis.

“Attendees will be treated to barbecue from Mission BBQ, photos and autographs with the athletes and a motivational talk to empower and inspire youth in the community,” a release said.

Attendees should pre-register by July 7 at 5 p.m.

For questions about registering, call Parks and Recreation at 804-646-1175.

