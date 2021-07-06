Lovingston area orchard says the hot summer will lead to lots of ripe fruit

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WVIR) - Drumheller’s Orchard in Lovingston is expecting a peach of a peach season.

The orchard says almost all of its blueberries have been picked, and we’re now in the midst of peak blackberry picking. After that, will be time for peaches.

Manager Morgan Johnston says a hot summer is setting up for some great fruit in a few weeks.

“Blackberries are coming on strong, we’re excited about that. Peaches right now, they’re coming in, so we’re at almost peak season,” she said. “Peak season is usually late July, early August, and we’ll be flooded with peaches.”

A little more rain would help out, but things are still looking good.

