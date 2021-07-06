Advertise With Us
Dairy Market donating to Charlottesville Free Clinic

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dairy Market is donating a portion of its sales to the Charlottesville Free Clinic each Monday in July.

“We really don’t think that anyone, after a long day of work especially, should have to look at their wallet and decide whether they should go to the doctor or buy groceries for the family,” Marketing and Philanthropy Manager Willa Barnhardt said.

The nonprofit serves people who qualify financially for free doctor visits, as well as dental and pharmaceutical care.

“Charlottesville Free Clinic is kind of all about leveling the playing field in regards to health care,” Barnhardt said.

If you need medical help and think you qualify, then click here.

