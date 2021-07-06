Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cemetery vandalism: Lynchburg Police looking for whomever is responsible

Old City Cemetery Vandalism-Lynchburg
Old City Cemetery Vandalism-Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for whomever is responsible for theft and vandalism at the OId City Cemetery.

Police got the report June 29 that three gravestones were broken, one gravestone was stolen, one gravestone was damaged with spray paint and one podium was etched with scratches and writing.

Caption

Police say damage is estimated to be in excess of $3500, and they believe the vandalism took place between June 12 and June 29, 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy

Latest News

RHHA evictions could resume as early as August.
Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority could evict some families starting in August
Harry F. Byrd
Harry F. Byrd statue being removed from Capitol Square
Desiree Roots will return to the stage Friday playing Ella Fitzgerald more than a...
‘It’s like coming home’: Performers return to the stage as pandemic winds down
Greer Elementary School
Greer Elementary School kicks off summer school