Body found of final missing person in Dan River tubing accident

Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end July 5.(Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A search ended Monday afternoon for the final missing person in a tubing accident in Rockingham County, North Carolina in mid-June.

The body of 35-year-old Teresa Villano, of Eden, North Carolina, was recovered from the Dan River around 4 p.m., near the Draper Boat Landing.

The tubing accident took place Wednesday, June 16, while nine people were floating the Dan River in Eden on inflatable tubes, which were connected.

Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam

The group went over a dam near the Duke Energy Power Plant. Authorities said there are warning signs posted on the river in the area.

An employee with the plant called 911 the following afternoon after seeing something that led him to believe people were in trouble on the river.

Rockingham County first responders rescued four people clinging to the dam. Another three were found dead the same day, leaving two still missing.

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

A fourth body was recovered June 20 and was identified as 7-year-old Isiah Crawford. Teresa Villano was the final tuber still missing, and the weeks-long search came to an end after the discovery of her body.

