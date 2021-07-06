Bodo’s Bagels ends drive-thru service, reopens for take-out only

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are one of the many Bodo’s Bagels fans in the Charlottesville area, you will not be able to pick up your morning order from your car anymore.

Bodo’s announced its drive-thru service at Preston Avenue and Emmet Street has ended for good. The bagel joint is now welcoming customers back inside, but masks will be required.

It will be a take-out only system for now. According to owner Scott Smith, the dining rooms will reopen after the staff has time to re-adjust to the original in-person system.

Hello, dear customers and friends! Beginning Monday, July 5, we'll return to in-store counter service (take-out only) at... Posted by Bodo's Bagels on Sunday, July 4, 2021

“It’s all the stuff we’ve missed. We get to see people, we get to interact with people, and it’s much more personal,” Smith said. “It’s really nice having that feel back.”

The big reopening inside is a day that Smith had long been looking forward to.

“Everything is much more human and connected again and that’s a really great thing,” Smith said. “It’s something that we’ve really missed having.”

Bodo’s regulars like Joe Kayser were ecstatic to go back to the in-person walk-up experience.

“It’s wonderful. I’ve been waiting for it,” Kayser said. “I’ve been here for 40 years and I’ve been coming to Bodo’s for most of those years, every day.”

Kayser says the drive-thru was a great solution in the meantime.

“Their efficiency has been the same, so it went fast but it’s wonderful to be able to go back inside. I’m happy for it,” he said.

Now, all of the staff are readjusting to the big shift.

“It’s different inside and actually, a large proportion of our staff hasn’t worked, ever inside the building, or with people inside the building,” Smith said.

That’s why Bodo’s is opening up in baby steps. They are requiring masks and only allowing take-out with no dine-in option.

“There are a few people who are unhappy with it for various reasons, and most of them are just going to miss the drive-thru,” Smith said. “It’s really hard to explain that to people, there’s a special permit required for a drive-thru.”

Smith says Bodo’s reopened inside to get back to its traditional feel, but also because of a deal with the city.

“We had agreed with the city that once all the restrictions were lifted, within 30 days we would open up,” he said. “The truth is that the city has been fielding a constant stream of complaints about traffic backing up from our businesses.”

Smith says Bodo’s would have needed to get a special drive-thru permit to continue doing service that way. Given the number of complaints, he says, the city would likely deny it. Instead, they are working on another option.

“Thinking about a hypothetical fourth store, which is not a new idea for us...it makes a lot more sense for us to be thinking about that as a potential drive-thru,” Smith said.

Bodo’s is still in the early stages of considering a fourth location. Owner Scott Smith says that was an idea that was put off when the pandemic struck, but now it’s back on the table.

