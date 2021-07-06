Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Be a Blessing collecting school supplies for area teachers

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Be a Blessing is a local group that provides help to those in need throughout the Valley. They are currently working on a new project to gather and donate much needed school supplies to area teachers.

“Teachers are typically spending money out of pocket for school supplies for their students and for doing activities in their classroom, so we wanted to give back and bless those teachers,” said Amy Ashworth, one of the group’s founders.

Ashworth says the school supply drive will support both area teachers and students.

The group has reached out to area teachers and schools to gauge their needs, and they say teachers need more than just basic school supplies.

“Plastic cups for water because the students are forgetting water bottles and don’t have a way to get their own water supplies, they’re asking for snacks because some students miss breakfast,” said Emily Stemper-Layton, the group’s other founder.

Ashworth is overseeing the supply collections for Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County schools, and will bring the collected items to teachers in those areas.

Stemper-Layton is collecting the supplies for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County schools, and the supplies she collects will be donated through Stuff the Bus in August.

The group hopes to have all the supplies gathered by July 31. Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can get in touch with Amy and Emily through the Be a Blessing Facebook group.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy

Latest News

On Thursday the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment...
Presentation: VEC only responding to ‘small portion’ of calls
Virginia DMV Connect event
DMV reports thousands of no-show appointments since system started
Drumheller's Orchard in Lovingston is expecting a good peach sesaon
Lovingston area orchard says the hot summer will lead to lots of ripe fruit
An excavator at the Cobblers Valley construction site.
Several residential developments underway in Rockingham county
River safety tips to follow as you head out on the water this summer
River safety tips to follow as you head out on the water this summer