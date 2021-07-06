Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

BBB warning of ticket scams

(WJHG)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Summer festivals are picking back up and the Better Business Bureau is warning people to wary of fake events or tickets.

The BBB says scammers are using social media to post links to amazing deals on tickets, promising live music, all-you-can-eat meals, craft beer or wine, and other activities.

The Better Business Bureau says if the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. It also recommends looking up the name of the festival and check for working contact information before buying tickets.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vacation turned nightmare has a Grottoes family asking for help after a Fourth of July day...
Grottoes family stranded in Pennsylvania asking for help
Skooma opens on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, selling CBD and Delta 8 products.
New dispensary opens on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
Gov. Ralph Northam speaks with WDBJ7 as the state of emergency he declared in march 2020 is set...
COVID state of emergency expiring in Virginia
Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down.
Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street
People in Augusta County cheering for a person who spoke out against transgender policy during...
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy

Latest News

(NAPS)
Report identifies safest cars for teens
Augusta Health says as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, the healthcare system has administered 1,910...
Augusta Health surpasses 80,000 doses for COVID-19 vaccine
Former Liberty University employee files discrimination lawsuit
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County (FILE)
Sentara updates visitor policy