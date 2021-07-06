Advertise With Us
Augusta Health surpasses 80,000 doses for COVID-19 vaccine

Augusta Health says as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, the healthcare system has administered 1,910...
Augusta Health says as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, the healthcare system has administered 1,910 COVID-19 vaccines.(Mark Miller | Augusta Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -Augusta Health announced that as of Monday they have passed 80,000 doses given.  Fully vaccinated at Augusta Health Clinics is approaching 42,000 community members.

Augusta Health has several community-based vaccination opportunities this week at community events:

  • On Wednesday, July 7 from 7-9 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand in Staunton.
  • On Thursday, July 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Constitution Park in Waynesboro.
  • Both Friday and Saturday from noon-6 p.m. at the Red Wing Music Festival.

Walk-ins and drive-ins are welcome. For more on vaccine opportunities, read the full update.

