Another Summer Scorcher Wednesday. Some Rain Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staying hot and humid Wednesday, with only a few stray storms in the afternoon and evening. Thursday, not as hot. some moisture with Tropical Storm Elsa will bring some rain, but the heavier rain will remain well to our south and east, as it appears now.

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving up off the Gulf coast of Florida and is expected to strengthen to a hurricane prior ot landfall in North Florida on Wednesday. Elsa will move across North Florida and the Southeast U.S. through mid week with flooding rainfall and gusty winds. On Thursday more clouds, not as hot, and some showers or a few storms in association with Elsa. The heaviest rain is expected across eastern and southeast Virginia, moving over Hampton Roads and Virginia Beach Thursday into early Friday.

Friday and the weekend will turn hot, once again. Some hit and miss storms will be possible. Sunday and early next week, some scattered storms more likely.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm, muggy. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Hazy, hot and humid with a spotty thunderstorm risk. Most communities look to miss out of rain. High sunburn index. Highs in the 90s. Heat index of about 100 degrees. Lows in the 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, not as hot. Some showers, isolated storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Isolated storms. Highs around 90. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.

