Albemarle Co. teacher is educating students about the Holocaust through a fellowship

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County teacher is learning more about the Holocaust to help his students understand the history behind this horrific event through scholars at the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous.

Hashim Davis was named a 2021 Alred Lerner fellow through the JFR,

The program Davis and others attended is a high-level academic seminar where teachers attend lectures given by Holocaust scholars to address specific aspects of the Holocaust that should be taught to students.

“It’s an intensive program. We bring in 12 to 13 world-class scholars. We invest money in teachers,” Stanlee Stahl, JFR’s executive vice president, said. “I think it’s really imperative that we teach teachers and through them and the multiplier effect they work with their students and we give them the grounding and introduce them to cutting-edge research.”

Davis says this course will help him be a more well-rounded teacher.

“I present the information with humanistic appeal, like there are foundations and guidelines that I operate by...you have to be sensitive with this topic. As with everything that I teach, specifically with this one,” Davis said.

The JFR selected 21 middle and high school teachers from 12 states and four educators at U.S.-based Holocaust centers as 2021 Alfred Lerner Fellows to delve into the complex history of the Holocaust, as well as discuss new teaching techniques for introducing the subject into their classrooms.

The fellowship program is named in memory of Alred Lerner who was deeply committed to teaching people about the Holocaust.

“I want to thank the JFR board for allowing me this opportunity to come back to the community and share not only with the students, but the school community about not only the Holocaust but how we can go about preventing those atrocities again through the micro,” Davis said.

