Violence erupts across RVA leaving 9 dead in 8 shootings over Fourth of July weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Violence erupted across Central Virginia, marking one of the most violent weekends in recent memory with nine people dead in eight separate shootings within 48 hours.

Saturday, July 3

Chesterfield police responded just after 4 a.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Lancers Boulevard for a report of a shooting. This is near the Amber Leaves Apartments.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Ever Edgardo Flores Moya, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly 12 hours later (3:15 p.m.), Chesterfield officers responded to another shooting in the 5500 block of Handel Court near the Pocoshock Ridge Apartments.

“Police responded to a service call regarding an adult male lying on the ground,” a news release said.

Authorities identified the man as Darius Royster, 22.

Chesterfield County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Two men were killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike, according to Richmond police. Police arrived at the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near Fairfield Avenue, for shooting reports at 3:51 p.m. The victim’s identities have not been released and no suspect information has been found at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Meanwhile, just before 5:30 p.m., Henrico police were called to White Oak Village Shopping Center off S. Laburnum Avenue for a shooting.

Sources told NBC12 a 16-year-old was killed; her identity is being withheld due to her age.

A man was also injured during the shooting and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Please call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information about this incident.

“Something needs to be done,” said a Henrico man.

Many people echoing that sentiment as the violence continued into the Fourth of July.

Sunday, July 4

Hopewell police said nearly 100 people gathered at Arlington Park along Courthouse Road when gunfire erupted around 8:30 p.m.

“Police received multiple calls for shots fired and a large disturbance at the park,” a news release said. “Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive adult male in roadway with life threatening gunshot injuries.”

Authorities have since identified the victim as Joshua Arrington, 18, of Hopewell.

Several vehicles at the park were damaged by bullets and still parked there as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, it appeared once gunshots were heard, people took off leaving the remnants of a holiday celebration behind.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lead Detective Kate Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

Henrico police were busy yet again on Sunday as well.

“Rat tat tat tat tat tat tat,” said a homeowner off Beck Drive. “That’s what it sounded like, but it sounded like firecrackers.”

Around 11 p.m. officers responded to a reported shooting along the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue.

“When the police arrived, the scene spanned from Creighton Road, along Beck Drive to Cushing Drive near the Central Gardens community,” a news release said.

Officers found Steven Milton Whisnant, III, 27, of Chesterfield, dead at the scene. Another adult man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Nearly an hour later (around midnight) it was a similar scene in the 300 block of Engleside Drive, near St. Luke Apartments.

Officers found Marquan Demont Lane, 19, of Henrico, near the entrance of the complex suffering from a gunshot wound; he later died at the hospital.

“Henrico Police want to hear from community members who may have information or tips to help bring closure to these acts of violence,” said Lieutenant Matt Pecka.

If you have any information that could help, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

“I don’t follow the media frequently, but I think this is out of the ordinary,” the Henrico man said.

Monday, July 5

Around 4:12 a.m. Monday, Virginia State troopers responded to a shooting on I-64 west on the Shockoe Valley Bridge.

Authorities said a Kia sedan was in the left lane of the road when the driver reported being shot at by someone in a sedan in the center or right lane.

“The driver of the Kia was able to exit the interstate and stop in the 500 block of E Broad Street,” a news release said.

Timothy A.L.B. Richardson, 23, of Richmond, who was sitting in the front passenger seat was struck by the gunfire; he was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine whether or not this was a targeted shooting and to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 .

