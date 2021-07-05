Va. trooper stops to pick up American flag laying on side of highway

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia state trooper showcased his patriotism on the Fourth of July.

According to the Virginia State Police Twitter account, Trooper M.B. LeSage was driving on I-64 Sunday near Williamsburg when he came across an American flag laying on the shoulder of the highway.

When we honor our flag we honor what we stand for as a Nation -- freedom, equality, justice, and hope." ~Ronald Reagan



(#VSP Trooper M.B. LeSage on I64 today near #Williamsburg. #ValorServicePride) pic.twitter.com/ruroltVtX4 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) July 4, 2021

Footage from a VSP cruiser captured LeSage stopping in the median to pick up the flag and make sure it was honored appropriately on America’s 245th birthday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.