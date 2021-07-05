Advertise With Us
Turning up the heat and humidity

Get ready for the muggies
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday weekend has provided great conditions over the past couple of days. As high pressure drifts east, a southwest wind will filter in a hotter and more humid pattern. Real feel conditions will get close to 100. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring our next chance for showers and storms on Thursday. The upcoming weekend will feature hot and humid conditions with hit and miss late day showers and storms. We will continue to monitor Tropical Storms Elsa, most of the energy will stay to our east. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, warmer & more humid, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 90s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Showers & storms, High: around 90...Low: around 70

