Planning commission to discuss removal of pedestals along Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, the City of Richmond Planning Commission will discuss the removal of several empty pedestals that formerly held Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

That includes what’s left of the Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury memorials.

Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration wants them gone, but two weeks ago the commission declined to recommend their removal to the city council.

The governor’s office and several community groups want more public input on what to do with the pedestals before removing them.

The commission also plans to discuss three areas within VCU’s Monroe Park that were home to Confederate memorials as well.

