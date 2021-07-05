Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Passenger dies after car shot at on I-64 in Richmond

Police continue to investigate
Shockoe Valley Bridge
Shockoe Valley Bridge(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police says the passenger of a car has died after a car was shot at on the Shockoe Valley Bridge on I-64 in Richmond.

Around 4:12 a.m. on July 5, police responded to the shooting.

According to the investigation, the driver of a Kia sedan was in the left lane when someone in a sedan in the center or right lane shot at it, striking a person in the passenger seat. The driver of the Kia exited the interstate and stopped in the 500 block of East Broad Street.

The passenger of the Kia, identified as Timothy A.L.B. Richardson, 23, of Richmond Va., was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The driver was not injured.

No suspects have been identified. State police continue to investigate the incident.

All westbound lanes on I-64 were closed for a period of time with traffic being diverted off at Mechanicsville Turnpike Exit 192. Lanes have since reopened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at (804)-609-5656.

